Selena Gomez Hits The Beach In Cabo With Friends Before NYE: Where’s Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez was just spotted kicking back in Mexico with her pals! But Justin Bieber is nowhere in sight! See the pic!

What better time to head to Mexico than New Year’s Eve weekend?! While everyone else is freezing in New York City, you can sip margaritas by the sea! Based on a new image, that appears to be how Selena Gomez, 25, is spending the days leading up to the arrival of 2018! Sel looks happy as a clam while posing with a few friends in the aforementioned pic, while sporting some yellow aviator shades. Absolutely gorgeous as always! How does this girl do it!?

Word first got out that Selena was headed to Cabo San Lucas when an image of her and some of her closest friends riding a private jet together surfaced on Dec. 27. Then today, Dec. 29, the image of her beach-side emerged, leaving fans speculating she that might not be spending NYE alongside her fella Justin Bieber, 23, which would be completely tragic! Head here for loads more images of Selena!

As we previously reported, Justin was most recently spotted playing hockey with friends in Ontario, Canada on Dec. 27! And according to E! News, Justin plans to meet Selena in New York to watch the ball drop, which is pretty much the most romantic plan ever! Except Cabo San Lucas and Ontario aren’t exactly close to the Big Apple! So, if this meetup in NYC is going to happen then we’re betting it’s going to be just in the nick of time. So, hint hint Sel — it’s time to get on a plane!

