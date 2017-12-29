Scott Disick Using Romantic NYE Getaway To Convince Sofia Richie He Is Over Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick will use New Year’s Eve to convince Sofia Richie how much he means to her. A source close to him EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com he’s ‘going all out.’

Sofia Richie, 20, may believe that Kourtney Kardashian, 38, isn’t entirely over Scott Disick, 34, but Lord Disick is officially using New Year’s as a way to show Sofia that he’s completely moved on from his ex. A source close to Scott EXCLUSIVELY told us that Scott is going to prove to Sofia how much she means to him. “Scott is going all out to prove to Sofia that she matters more to him than Kourtney,” our source said. “He feels bad that Kourtney is shunning her. Sofia is still kind of hurt over being banned from Christmas Eve and Scott feels bad. He’s going to make sure she has the most amazing New Year’s ever.”

This is a big deal, considering the fact that Scott’s ditching his plans to ring in the new year with his family to be with Sofia. “He would normally take Kourtney and the kids to Aspen for New Year’s that’s been kind of a tradition, but this year he’s taking Sofia out of town to party instead of going with the family,” our source said. “And he’s totally spoiled her with all new snow gear, he spent over 20 grand on clothes for her. He’s proud to have her on his arm and he wants her to know that she’s number one.” Whoa, $20,000 on clothes? For one trip?! Wow, Scott really is pulling out all the stops to show her how much he cares. You can check out the two of them in their winter wear above!

We reported earlier how “desperate” Scott is for the rest of the Kardashians to accept Sofia and include her on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Time will tell if Kourtney will one day be OK with Sofia appearing on the show arm in arm the father of her children. Click here to see more pics of Sofia and Scott!

