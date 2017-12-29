Offset’s Alleged Baby Mama Reveals She’s Serving Him With DNA Test: ‘He’s 1000% The Father’

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com, the woman who claims she’s pregnant with Offset’s baby dishes on her plans to serve him with a DNA test!

Celina Powell is so confident that Offset is the father of her unborn baby…she’s hitting him with a DNA test. “Offset is 1000 percent the father of my baby,” Celina tells HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I hired a lawyer to have him served at his show in Denver this week. He is going to be forced to take a DNA test when my baby is born.” Offset is playing in Denver on New Year’s Eve, and Celina previously revealed her plans to show up at the concert — and it looks like she has big plans for what she’ll do when she gets there!

The bombshell claims that Offset fathered Celina’s baby were made on the Instagram model’s social media page earlier this week. Offset reportedly says he has never met the woman, according to TMZ. However, the allegations come at a very interesting time for the rapper, as he’s also in the midst of another cheating scandal — he was the victim of an iCloud hack earlier this week, in which it was revealed that he cheated on Cardi B in September.

Cardi made it clear multiple times that she’s forgiven her man, but at her concert on Dec. 28, she warned him what will go down if he cheats again. “You do that s*** again, you gon’ lose your wife,” she taunted. We don’t even want to know what will happen if these baby allegations turn out to be true…

