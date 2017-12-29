New Year’s Eve Playlist: Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears & More Iconic Jams To Ring In 2018

Happy Almost-2018! Whether your New Year’s plan is to party it up or simply stay in and binge-watch ‘Black Mirror,’ we’ve got the perfect playlist to get you in the mood.

New Year’s Eve is mere days away, and HollywoodLife.com is providing you with the necessary soundtrack to get pumped for 2018. With classics from Prince and Mariah Carey, plus newer bops from Dua Lipa and Pale Waves, you’ll have no trouble ringing in the new year and forgetting all about the garbage can fire that was 2017. Also, this playlist has a plot, so don’t you dare put it on shuffle. Stream it below via Spotify!

Looking for more NYE intel? First, take a look at our guide on what to wear if you’re headed to a shindig. Then, here’s everything you need to know about the various TV specials and performances going down. Check out our roundup of the best restaurants to visit on the 31st or the next day for a holiday brunch, too!

Finally, if you’re looking to stay inside during this -50 degree weather and not do a damn thing, then be sure to consult our list of everything you should be watching before 2018 rolls around. Hurry!

HollywoodLife.com’s New Year’s Eve Playlist

1. What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve? — The Head and the Heart

2. New Year’s Eve — Pale Waves

3. A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got) — Fergie

4. Till the World Ends — Britney Spears

5. Party In The U.S.A. — Miley Cyrus

6. 1999 — Prince

7. New Rules — Dua Lipa

8. Raise Your Glass — P!nk

9. Impossible Year — Panic! At The Disco

10. The Final Countdown — Europe

11. Auld Lang Syne — The New Year’s Anthem – Mariah Carey

12. Firework — Katy Perry

13. The New Year — Death Cab for Cutie

14. January — Dan Croll

15. New Year’s Day — Taylor Swift

Bonus:

HollywoodLifers, are you going out this year? Or staying in? Either way, Happy New Year!