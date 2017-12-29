Meghan Markle’s Dad Is ‘Extremely Hurt’ By Prince Harry Saying The Royals Are ‘The Family She Never Had’

Another one of Meghan Markle’s family members is slamming Prince Harry. This time, it’s her dad, and he’s not happy!

The Markle family is not letting Prince Harry, 33, off the hook for a recent comment he made about them. Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle Sr., 73, is extremely hurt by Prince Harry’s claim that that she didn’t have close relationships with her family while growing up. Coming to his father’s defense, Meghan’s brother Thomas Markle Jr., 51, vehemently denounces that comment, explaining that Meghan was surrounded by love and support during her childhood, according to The Daily Mail. “We were as close as we could be, as tight as we could be, that’s what we were,” he said. Although Meghan’s dad and her mother Doria Radlan, 61, divorced when Meghan was only six, Thomas Jr. claims the family made it their mission to keep their bond strong. “We’d get together on Christmases, on holidays, on birthdays, on Thanksgivings… It was always somewhere, even though we lived in different parts of the city,” Thomas continued.

Meghan and Thomas Jr. have different mothers, which made it slightly difficult to spend time together, but that by no means meant she didn’t have a family. When it comes to their father, Thomas said he went above and beyond. “He dedicated the majority of all his time and everything to her. He made sure she had what she needed to be successful and to get where she’s at today.” We’re sure that Prince Harry’s comment wasn’t meant to cause so much tension, but we can understand why the Markles are so upset.

Thomas Jr. isn’t the only one speaking out against Harry. Meghan’s sister Samantha Markle, 52, took to Twitter to share that, Prince Harry was completely wrong for his remark. “Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her. Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses. No one was estranged, she was just too busy. Read my books complete with facts and photos,” she said. Samantha will be writing a tell-all book that will detail everything about Meghan’s childhood. It’s safe to say she has a lot to get off her chest.

