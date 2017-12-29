Mariah Carey Not Looking For Redemption On NYE After Disastrous Performance Last Year

We’ll never forget Mariah Carey’s vocal debacle during NYE last year, but as she gets ready for a do-over, we hear that she feels like she has ‘nothing to prove!’

Mariah Carey, 47, will be headlining Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve this year, and a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively that last year’s chaotic performance is all but forgotten!

“Mariah has nothing to prove on New Year’s,” the insider shares. “She may make a joke and reference what happened last year, but she’s not going to make it seem like this is a career redemption or anything like that.” You’ll remember that she suffered from a vocal track malfunction last year, and forgot the lyrics to “Emotions” before storming off the stage! Still, as we previously told you exclusively, she’d “definitely do the show again” if asked, and that’s exactly what happened!

“She’s going to have fun, hope for the best and go into 2018 with a smile in her face,” the Mariah source also tells us. “We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on,” Dick Clark Productions and Mariah also said in a joint statement.

Well, we’re rooting for her, and we can’t wait to see her slay on that freezing cold stage this year! See photos of Mariah’s trainwreck performance during New Year’s Eve last year here.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Mariah’s performance this year? Or do you think it’ll be just as bad? Let us know!