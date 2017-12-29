Khloe Kardashian Can’t Sleep Without Pregnancy Sex With Tristan Thompson & They Are Loving It

Khloe Kardashian’s going to sleep by knocking boots with Tristan Thompson. A source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com about their sex life!



Not only is Khloe Kardashian, 33, expecting, she’s also expecting Tristan Thompson, 26, to help her get to sleep at night the sexiest way possible. A source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY told us that the reality TV star has been catching some Zs thanks to some bedtime nocturnal activity with Tristan. “Khloe has been struggling with sleep as she gets further along in her pregnancy,” our source said. “The only thing that has been helping her get to bed at night is making love to Tristan, which knocks her right out and Tristan loves it.” Well, that’s certainly one way to get a solid 8 hours of sleep!

The source went on to say that ever since becoming pregnant, Khloe’s libido has skyrocketed. “Khloe’s sex drive has only gotten higher with pregnancy so they have been enjoying sex every chance they get,” our source added. “When Tristan is on the road with his team, and Khloe has to go without it, she has a horrible time falling asleep.” Not only is Khloe still managing to have an active fitness schedule while pregnant, she’s also keeping up with her nightly workouts with Tristan, too.

We reported earlier how Khloe’s 2018 wish is that Tristan will take a leadership role on the Cavs if LeBron James, 32, exits the team, which is likely. One thing’s for sure — she doesn’t have to wish for some serious sexy time with Tristan. She’s got that covered! Click here to see more pics of Khloe, who was recently our Instagram queen of the week.

HollywoodLifers, what name do you think Tristan and Khloe will choose for their child? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.