Taylor Swift, Blac Chyna & More Celebs Who Went To War With The Kardashians In 2017

Here’s the tea! — The Kardashians have had an insane year to say the least. They’ve gone tit for tat with some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Taylor Swift, Blac Chyna and Caitlyn Jenner. Here’s a roundup of their feuds in 2017! Click through our gallery to check out all of their feuds this year!

Kim and Kanye West, 40, reignited their feud with Taylor Swift, 28, in July 2016. Kim released taped phone calls of Kanye and Taylor, where Ye’ asked Tay if he could rap about her on his track, “Famous” which famously says, “I feel me and Taylor might still have sex… I made that b**ch famous.” But, Tay later claimed she wasn’t asked about the line, “I made that b**ch famous.” Tay later responded in an Instagram post which read: “Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me ‘that bitch’ in his song? It doesn’t exist because it never happened. You don’t get to control someone’s emotional response to being called ‘that bitch’ in front of the entire world,” she wrote in a note.

“Of course I wanted to like the song. I wanted to believe Kanye when he told me that I would love the song. I wanted us to have a friendly relationship. He promised to play the song for me, but he never did. While I wanted to be supportive of Kanye on the phone call, you cannot ‘approve’ a song you haven’t heard. Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination.”

“I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009,” Taylor continued. She captioned the post, “That moment when Kanye West secretly records your phone call, then Kim posts it on the Internet.”

The Kardashians also got into it with Blac Chyna over a slew of reasons this year — She feuded with her ex, Rob Kardashian when he exposed naked photos with her on social media. Then, the pair went at it over custody of their baby girl, Dream. Now, she is reportedly in a legal battle with the K-fam over her canceled reality show with rob. She claims the family sabotaged her show to get it canceled. However, they allegedly claim she did it all to herself by feuded with Rob. Drama, drama, drama. Now check out more of the Kardashians’ feuds in 2017!

