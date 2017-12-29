JAY-Z Confesses His Sins To Beyoncé In Epic Star-Studded ‘Family Feud’ Video

At last, the video for JAY-Z’s song ‘Family Feud’ — AKA the explosive track where he blames ‘Becky’ for nearly ruining his marriage to Beyonce — is here. WATCH!

JAY-Z, 48, famously responds to Beyonce‘s cheating allegations from Lemonade on his song “Family Feud,” and now there’s an equally wild video to go along with the collaboration track. The visual — which fittingly stars the rapper and his wife, 36 — dropped today, Dec. 29, and you can watch it above via TIDAL when you sign up for a free holiday membership preview!

Michael B. Jordan, Jessica Chastain, Mindy Kaling, Omari Hardwick and Neicy Nash are just a few of the famous stars who made appearances in the video to prove why family MUST come first. It also shows the serious repercussions when couples don’t choose to, especially those in power. As expected, JAY delivered in a major way with his epic music video. Bey appears in the captivating and cryptic clip, watching over him from the altar while he walks in with their daughter Blue Ivy. JAY seemed to drop major hints about his internal conflict, especially when he was seen in the confession booth while Bey listened in from the other side. “We were using our art almost like a therapy session,” JAY previously revealed to the New York Times about releasing his album 4:44 around the same time as Beyonce’s chart-topper Lemonade. “We started making music together.”

In case you needed a refresher, here’s what JAY-Z raps on the track: “Yeah, I’ll f*ck up a good thing if you let me/Let me alone, Becky/A man that don’t take care his family can’t be rich/I’ll watch Godfather, I miss that whole sh*t.” Beyonce then comes in with a warning about how “nobody wins when the family feuds,” and all we have to say is, we’re so glad these two made up! See more photos from the “Family Feud” video here.

Naturally, fans are most excited over Bey’s appearance in the video. As one fan put it: “Beyoncé OMGNFKFKSLKD.” “WIGGGG OFFFICIALLY GONNEEEE TOO NEVER NEVER LAND,” another wrote. Yeah, same.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the video for “Family Feud?” Tell us which part is your favorite!