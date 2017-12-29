Jax Taylor’s Dad Dies After Cancer Battle: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Costars Send Love After His Loss

Jax Taylor’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ costars sent him their condolences on Twitter after his beloved father, Ronald Cauchi, died of cancer. See their sweet messages here.

We’re so sorry to say that Jax Taylor‘s beloved father has passed away. Ronald Cauchi was diagnosed with stage IV esophageal cancer in October, and succumbed to the brutal illness on December 29. Jax announced the devastating news on Twitter: “My heart is broken, I lost my best friend and the best man I have ever met last night, I love you so much dad I can’t even breathe anymore, only person not letting me fall right now is my amazing girlfriend. I love you dad.”

Jax first opened up about his father’s diagnosis earlier this month, tweeting on December 4 that, “Yes cancer f–king sucks, watching my father go through this is killing me.. prayers to all the families that have to deal with this awful disease. I don’t wish this disease on my worst enemy. #f–kcancer watching your loved ones battle while I sit and watch is the worst feeling.”

He told The Daily Dish on December 11 that, “It’s rough, because my dad, he’s like my idol. My dad was always the person who never got sick, I always looked up to him. … It’s hurt our family. It’s hurt everybody. It just really sucks. During the holidays, it doesn’t make it any easier.” Our hearts are broken for Jax and his family. Cancer is one of the hardest things a family can go through. Jax’s Vanderpump Rules family has his back during this tragedy, too. His friends and costars, like Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, all reached out to him on Twitter after hearing the news. Jax’s girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, reminded fans to respect his privacy:

I’m so sorry brother. — Peter Madrigal (@LLPJMadrigal) December 29, 2017

Let's flood @mrjaxtaylor with love and compassion. So sorry for your loss my friend ❤️🙏 — tom schwartz (@twschwa) December 29, 2017

❤️ we are here for you — 🏳️‍🌈Ariana Madix (@ariana2525) December 29, 2017

Jax & his family are going through a really really hard time right now. Please keep them all in your prayers & respect their privacy. ❤️ — Brittany Cartwright (@BNCartwright) December 28, 2017

We are here for you Jax! Words can’t express my sympathy. ❤️ https://t.co/OqTT9ilUPX — Katie Maloney (@MusicKillsKate) December 29, 2017

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Jax and his family during this difficult time. Share your kind thoughts in the comments.