Trump Photobombs Son Barron & Grandkids In Most Awkward Family Photo Yet

Donald Trump photobombed his son and grandchildren and it’s one of the most awkward pics we’ve seen from the family. Check it out here!

Donald Trump, 71, has been doing a lot from his Mar-a-Lago estate over the holiday season, and by that we mean he’s been on Twitter doing nothing of any real value. But the President made an appearance on a different social media platform when Donald Trump Jr. posted a pic of Trump, his son Barron, 11, and his grandchildren Spencer, 5, and Tristan, 6, on Instagram. “Ha, now thats a photo-bomb. @realdonaldtrump jumping in on a photo of Spencer and Tristan horsing around with Barron at Christmas dinner. Too funny,” Donald Jr. captioned the throwback post from Christmas. In the pic, you can see Trump giving his son “bunny ears” while Barron hugs his nephews. See the pic below.

Of course, what’s awkward about this photo has nothing to do with the children involved. Barron, Spencer and Tristan are just kids, doing what kids do: having a good time. The three of them look very happy, which is all that we can ask for. As Chelsea Clinton, 37, pointed out in January after Trump’s inauguration, “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid.”

What feels off about the photo though, is the way Donald’s photobomb feels pretty forced. But Trump’s appearance in the pic might just be throwing us off due to us being SO done with anything he posts on the Internet. Whether it’s getting dragged on Twitter for not knowing which publication Anna Wintour works for, or being slammed for mocking global warming, Trump has induced multiple eye-rolls across the nation in the last day alone.

Or maybe the awkwardness comes from seeing Trump actually in a family photo with his child. On Dec. 14, Melania Trump, 47, unveiled the official White House holiday card, which included only her and her husband. Barron was nowhere to be found, which naturally spurred a flurry of trolling tweets. If you want to troll Trump for his most recent photobomb, by all means go for it. Just remember Chelsea’s words and leave the kids out of the crossfire.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Trump’s photobomb?