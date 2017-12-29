Christie Brinkley, 63, Looks 23 In White Hot Bathing Suit On Beach With No Makeup — Incredible Pics

Christie Brinkley is such an ageless wonder! The 63-year-old looks 40 years younger in a sexy new swimsuit pic while on vacation in the Turks and Caicos.

Christie Brinkley is one of the OG Sports Illustrated swimsuit models and she’s showing off that at 63-years-old she’s still got the goods to be a cover girl. She seems to have stopped father time somewhere in her mid 20’s because she looks that youthful today. The stunning blonde rocked a white one piece tank bathing suit while on a holiday vacation in the Turks and Caicos with her kids and her figure is flawless. Her fit waist has a red, white and blue belt around it and her long tan legs are on display. Seriously, what is this woman’s secret to not ever aging?

The stunner took the pic on Christmas day and captioned the beachside pic, “Just Hangin’with my Homies.” Christie is wearing zero makeup and letting her golden girl face shine completely au natural. Her blonde locks have perfect beachy waves and even her fans can’t believe how incredible she looks. In the comments people joked that she has to be a witch or something because no one can look so hot in their mid-60’s , while others asked for her secrets to the fountain of youth. This comment perfectly sums it up though, as someone wrote “You don’t look any different than your SI era. Beauty is ageless!” Preach that. See more pics of Christie, here.

Christie was such a trailblazer, becoming the first SI swimsuit model to have three back to back covers between 1979, 1980, and 1981. She appeared in the magazine eight times between 1974 and 2004 and made a surprise return in 2017’s issue alongside her daughters Sailor Brinkley Cook, 19, and Alexa Ray Joel, 32. She rocked a black one-piece while looking like she was walking on water with her girls on either side of her. That magic was still there as she managed to outshine her much younger offspring and come off as the total star in the pic! A year later, she’s still got that fantastic beach body.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Christie looks hotter than ever at 63?