Chester Bennington, Hugh Hefner & All The Stars We Lost In 2017: In Memoriam

They are gone, but they will never be forgotten. So many beloved stars of stage and screen passed away in 2017. From Mary Tyler Moore to Chester Bennington, see all the celebs who sadly died this year.

Looking back on the year that was 2017, it’s heartbreaking to see all the stars and celebrities who passed away during the prior twelve months. While some deaths came at the end of long lives — like Hugh Hefner, who was 91 when he passed away in September – others were complete shocks, like the tragic suicide of Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington. The 41-year-old singer took his own life in his California home on July 20, leaving a huge hole in the heart of fans across the world. Both deaths, like the many other stars who died in 2017, left fans and friends shocked and mournful.

Chester’s death came after another suicide stunned the rock world, as Soundgarden/Audioslave singer Chris Cornell was found dead in a Detroit hotel room on May 18, after he performed in the Motor City with the iconic grunge band. Sadly, Kim Jong-hyun, 27, also committed suicide, as the former Shinee and S.M. singer took his own life on Dec. 18. The music world lost a lot of stars in 2017, as Tom Petty, AC/DC’s Malcolm Young, Gregg Alman, Chuck Berry, Prodigy of Mobb Deep, Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry, Gord Downie of The Tragically Hip, Glen Campbell, Fats Domino and Steely Dan’s Walter Becker all passed away.

Tinseltown shed a little of its glitter, as movie stars like Roger Moore, Harry Dean Stanton, Bill Paxon, John Hurt, Jeanne Moreau, Glenne Headly, and Martin Landau all passed away. The small screen lost some huge stars this year. Adam West, the man who was Batman for a whole generation of comic book fans, passed away at age 88 on June 9. Mary Tyler Moore, the beloved actress who portrayed the woman who could “turn the world on with her smile” in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, was 80 when she died from cardiopulmonary arrest due to pneumonia on Jan. 25.

The television world also lost David Cassidy, Della Reese, Robert Guillame, of Soap and Benson, True Blood’s Nelsan Ellis, Miguel Ferrer of Twin Peaks/NCIS: Los Angeles, and Erin Moran, best known as Joanie Cunningham from Happy Days. The sports world lost such stars as Tim Hague, Nicky Hayden, Dick Enberg and more.

The horror world lost two of its giants, as Night of the Living Dead creator George A Romero and Tobe Hooper, the creator of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, both passed away. The world of comedy lost a bit of its smile, as Don Rickles, Charlie Murphy, Ralphie May, and Jerry Lewis also sadly left us. So many more celebrities gave their final good-byes in 2017, so check out the gallery above to pay your respects to the actors, musicians, athletes and other celebrities we lost this year.

Our thoughts continue to go out to the family, friends and fans of those who died in 2017.