No more second chances! During her Dec. 28 concert, Cardi B sent a scathing message to Offset about what will happen if he cheats on her again. Watch here!

Cardi B let her loyal fans know that she’s not just brushing Offset’s cheating scandal under the rug! While onstage during a concert on Dec. 28, she stopped the show to send her man an important message. “I let a n****a know, though,” she said, pausing for dramatic effect. “You do that s*** again….you gon’ lose your wife!” The best part? Offset’s group, Migos, was also playing at the show, so the rapper was definitely in the building to get his fiancee’s warning!

When news of Offset’s cheating scandal first went public via an iCloud hack last week, Cardi took various measures to make certain the world knew she was standing by her man. She received a bit of criticism for not punishing him for the infidelity, but now the haters know she’s not just letting him get by so easy! However, the recently-engaged couple is now at the center of some new drama, as a woman named Celina Powell has come forward with claims that Offset is the father of the baby she’s pregnant with.

Celina made her claims on Instagram and says there’s absolutely no doubt that Offset is the baby’s dad. Cardi has clearly caught wind of these allegations, and she blocked Celina on social media. “Just because you blocked me doesn’t mean we ain’t gonna fight real soon,” Celina, who is well-known model on Instagram, threatened the 26-year-old. She also said she plans to approach Offset about the alleged baby at his Dec. 31 show in Colorado.

