BTS Performed A New Rock Version Of Their Hit ‘DNA’ & The A.R.M.Y Will Never Be The Same

K-pop superstars BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook) never disappoint, but on Dec. 29, they somehow managed to reach a whole new level! The group performed “DNA” at the KBS Song Festival, and perhaps RM’s time working with Fall Out Boy has started to rub off, because this guitar and drum-heavy version was emo as hell and we loved every minute. Watch the performance from Seoul, South Korea above!

The BTS A.R.M.Y. is totally on board with the “litty lit” remix, as one fan put it. “This DNA remix is lethal,” @stussyjimin tweeted, “BTS came without any warnings.” True story! “BTS F*CKING TOOK DNA TO A WHOLE ANOTHER LEVEL WITH THIS LIVE PERFORMANCE OF IT WITH INSTRUMENTS,” another wrote. See more pics of BTS here.

Oh, and did we mention that the guys wore uniforms? They did, and it instantly cured our acne and added 50 years to our lives. “DNA ROCK VERSION IN UNIFORMS!! Yall we’re LIVING!!” one fan commented on YouTube. “They look so amazing,” another sighed. (Not that they ever look anything less than that.)

EXO, TWICE, Red Velvet, SEVENTEEN, Wanna One, MAMAMOO, GFRIEND, HyunA, Hwang Chi Yeol and “The Unit” contestants also performed at the big event. Not a bad lineup, but you know who we were really here for.

