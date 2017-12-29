Blue Ivy Makes Her Acting Debut In JAY-Z’s ‘Family Feud’ Video & Fans Are Freaking

Blue Ivy Carter has proved once again that she is the total star of the family. Fans are freaking over her acting debut in dad JAY-Z’s epic new video for ‘Family Feud.’



Blue Ivy Carter may be only five-years-old but this girl has superstar written all over her. With parents like JAY-Z, 48, and Beyonce, 36, how could she not own a room, and she proves it in the rapper’s new video for “Family Feud.” After the short film dropped on Dec. 29, fans couldn’t get enough of the cutie owning a scene with her dad where he leads her into a large church and then eventually gets into a confession booth with Bey waiting to hear what he has to say. While the eight minute long masterpiece includes actual Hollywood stars like Michael B. Jordan, Jessica Chastain, Mindy Kaling, Omari Hardwick and Neicy Nash , it’s BIC that is getting the most attention.

BIC looks so ladylike in a white dress with a feathered neckline as papa Jay brings her into the church had has her sit in a pew. She looks up at the altar with such fierceness that she obviously inherited from her mom Bey. He has such high hopes for his daughter’s power as we later see a woman dressed in her same outfit in the year 2050 as president helping rewrite the constitution surrounded by other strong and diverse women. Yeah, Blue Ivy will definitely be a force to be reckoned with one day. See more pics of Jay’s “Family Feud” video, here.

Fans immediately went nuts over the girl’s appearance in the video and despite all of the other famous faces that were featured, it was Blue Ivy that the Twittersphere was raving about. Fans even pointed out how the couple got dragged in 2014 for letting BIC grow her hair without seeming to brush it out. An online petition even went viral begging them to comb her hair! Now she’s rocking that same hair atop her head and the Beyhive is there for it! They’re also loving the idea of Blue Ivy as president in 2050 and are totally there to vote for her. Who couldn’t be down with this kid? She’s everything!

I want y’all to grasp what’s in this pic. @S_C_ fantasizes his daughter as THE Foremother who brings together the founding mothers and rewrites our constitution. The way @ava captures that reveal is so beautiful. #FamilyFeud pic.twitter.com/QkhEt6Cnrv — D.K. Uzoukwu (@DKuzLA) December 29, 2017

Remember when folks used to drag Blue Ivy as a little toddler because Beyoncé allowed her child’s hair to grow without doing anything extra to it? Now look at how much her hair has grown! 😊😊 #FamilyFeud pic.twitter.com/jqAHoiJPu0 — Paige Matthews (@WickedBeaute_) December 29, 2017

Me walking into the Booth to vote for Blue Ivy in 2050 #FamilyFeud pic.twitter.com/WX6YwECEbR — DKT (@darleneturner53) December 29, 2017

Jay Z was imagining a brighter future with a diverse congress in 2050 & Blue Ivy as the president. This is dope. #FamilyFeud pic.twitter.com/zMbHwQ0UqB — Yoncé Hub (@theyoncehub) December 29, 2017

Me walking to the booth to vote for Blue Ivy in 2050. #FamilyFeud pic.twitter.com/acZBrIpIIW — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) December 29, 2017

