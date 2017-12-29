10 Of The Best New Year’s Eve Kisses In TV & Movies: ‘The O.C.’ & More

Over the years, there have been so many amazing New Year’s Eve kisses in our favorite TV shows and movies. Let’s take a look back at some of the most memorable!

Okay, we’re just going to start off with the best New Year’s Eve kiss of all-time: Ryan and Marissa’s on The O.C. No New Year’s Eve since has been able to capture the magic of this last-minute lip lock. Don’t lie, you know you were on the edge of your seat as you watched Ryan race to Oliver’s hotel room in hopes of kissing Marissa when it turned into a new year. There’s a moment when Marissa thinks Ryan isn’t going to show up, but then she sees his face. They kiss as all the confetti falls around them and Oliver’s over in the corner sulking. Iconic.

Another great New Year’s Eve kiss is without a doubt Chandler and Monica’s big smooch on Friends in season 5. Joey helps the couple out when they want to kiss at midnight and not draw attention. Joey’s plan works, and Chandler and Monica are able to have a steamy makeout session at midnight. Back in season one, Joey actually kisses Chandler on New Year’s Eve when Chandler begs to be kissed.

As for movies, there are tons of epic New Year’s Eve kisses. Seriously, when you think of New Year’s Eve lip locks, you have to immediately think of When Harry Met Sally. There’s nothing better than watching Harry declare his love for Sally. Not all incredible New Year’s Eve kisses have to be romantic. You have to admit you get chills every time Michael kisses Fredo at midnight in The Godfather: Part II after discovering his brother’s a traitor. “I know it was you, Fredo,” Michael says. “You broke my heart.” Check out the rest of the most iconic New Year’s Eve kisses in our gallery now.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think is the best New Year’s Eve kiss of all-time? Let us know!