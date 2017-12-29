Mariah Carey, Mama June & More Of The Biggest Weight Loss Makeovers Of 2017

Looking for some motivation to lose weight in 2018? Then look no further, as we rounded up the most inspiring celebrity weight loss makeovers of 2017. See the pics, here!

From Mariah Carey to Mama June, so many celebrities lost a major amount of weight in 2017. Not only were their weight-loss journeys inspiring, but these stars came out on the other side looking hot AF. Don’t you think?! For example, June “Mama June” Shannon combined gastric sleeve surgery with a strict diet and exercise regimen in 2017. And it all resulted in her going from 460 pounds to a staggering 132! Just as well, Jonah Hill went from being known as the “fat guy” in Superbad to a bonafide hottie while first showing off his weight loss makeover in March of this year. He hasn’t yet revealed just how many pounds he shed, but after looking at his before and after pics, we’re pretty sure it’s a large number.

Another celebrity who lost weight in 2017 was none other than Melissa McCarthy. She started eating a high-protein, low-carb diet, and thanks to also adding a consistent exercise routine to her schedule, she lost 75 pounds this year. “It may be the best thing I’ve ever done,” she told Life & Style. “I feel amazing!” Lena Dunham also changed her diet, resulting in some a weight loss makeover, but she hilariously credits Donald Trump for her transformation. “Donald Trump became president and I stopped being able to eat food,” she told Howard Stern. LOL. Whatever works, right?

In our gallery above, you’ll find the 9 most inspiring celebrity weight loss stories, all of which will leave you wanting to get in the gym ASAP. Because let’s be honest — if they can do it, so can you!

