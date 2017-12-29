Amanda Bynes Is Returning To Acting In 2018 & She’s Already Stacked Up ‘Several Offers’

We may finally see Amanda Bynes on the big screen again in 2018! Her plans to return to acting are still 100% on — here’s the latest straight from her lawyer!

2018 is going to be a big year for Amanda Bynes! “Amanda is looking forward to ringing in the new year with close friends this year,” her lawyer told Page Six. “In 2018, she looks forward to completing fashion school and dipping her toe back into acting. She has had several offers but is waiting for the right one to come along for a comeback.” Back in June, Amanda made a surprise appearance on Good Morning America to confirm her plans to return to the career that made her famous, although, at the time, she didn’t have anything specific lined up.

“I want to do TV,” she said in the interview. “Maybe a few guest spots on a show that I’m a fan of or maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it.” The 31-year-old hasn’t starred in anything since Easy A, which came out in 2010, so even if she gets going again in 2018, it’ll have been quite some time since she worked on a movie or TV show. Her lawyer did not reveal any specific plans for the kind of project she wants to take on. Amanda is currently studying at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in California.

Amanda spent several years under the conservatorship of her mother, and then a health professional, but she finally re-gained control of her finances in June, which is when she made the decision that she wanted to start working again. She has spent a lot of time in treatment over the last few years after a series of arrests, bizarre Twitter tirades, and being placed on multiple involuntary psychiatric holds. She is now more than three years sober.

