Supermoons, Blue Moon, & Total Lunar Eclipse All Happening in Jan. 2018: When & How To See Them All

January 2018 is going to be one busy month! Find out when and how to see the two supermoons, blue moon, blood moon and lunar eclipse!

The new year is starting out with a bang! If you’re a space geek like the rest of us, you’ll be happy to know that there are two major lunar events in January 2018 to look out for. On January 1, we’ll see a supermoon. Another supermoon occurs on January 31, and it’s extra special: a super-blue-blood-moon and total lunar eclipse. That’s a mouthful!

Supermoons themselves aren’t particularly special, but what makes this unusual is the fact that we’re seeing three supermoons in a row — the first being on December 3, 2017. A supermoon occurs when the moon’s closest approach to Earth during its elliptical orbit coincides with a full moon. The result is a full moon that looks about 14% bigger than normal, and 30% brighter, according to IBT. We’ll see the first supermoon of the year on January 1. It’s going to be harder to see in cities with light pollution, so if you’re in those areas, you’ll need a pair of binoculars to fully appreciate its beauty.

The second supermoon is the big event. When two full moons occur in the same month, the second is referred to as a blue moon. You know the expression “once in a blue moon?” It comes from the fact that we only see a blue moon once every 2.5 years. You definitely don’t want to miss this rare gem! This same night, there will also be a total lunar eclipse. You’re out of luck if you’re on the East Coast, though. Totality will only been seen in the western United States, though partial views can be seen in the rest of the country.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth blocks sunlight from reaching the moon, always on the night of a full moon. It happens about twice a year, so definitely don’t miss this one! But wait, there’s more! This moon will also be a blood moon. When the moon loses its brightness, it takes on a reddish glow. Therefore, on January 31 we’ll see a super-blue-blood-moon. Say that three times fast!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see any of the exciting lunar events in January 2018? Let us know!