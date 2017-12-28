Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Look So In Love At Xmas Party — Even With Scott Disick There

Pay no attention to the Scott Disick in the room! Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima cuddled up on Christmas Eve and the sweet pics will melt your heart — and then think about how Scott was there too.

Everyone was worried about Younes Bendjima, 24, and Scott Disick, 34, both attending Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve bash this year, but Kourtney Kardashian, 38, didn’t let it phase her! Having her baby daddy at the event had absolutely no effect on her showing major affection toward her current boyfriend, as evidenced by some new photo booth pics from the party. In one of the photos, Kourt and Younes are all smiles sitting side-by-side. Meanwhile, a second image screams “We’re in love!” The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has her arms wrapped around her man’s neck, and they couldn’t look happier cuddled up in front of the camera. See the sweet pic below!

Kourt and Younes may have been the cutest couple at the party, but some other pairings didn’t even get a chance to prove themselves. Scott’s girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19, wasn’t invited to the shindig, and when she found out that Kourt’s partner was allowed to attend, she “felt ostracized and dissed by the entire family,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. She even voiced her concern to Scott, who not only saw her point, but now wants a sit-down with Kourt to discuss “her disdain for Sofia and get to the root of her issues with her.”

Of course, it was the Kardashian family’s party, so they could invite whoever they want — but inviting both Younes and Scott initially seemed like it could have turned catastrophic. While there “was a definite tension in the air,” Scott was told “to not cause any trouble with Younes,” so the two only shook hands, shared an awkward exchange, and went their separate ways, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. While not everyone may have been thrilled with the guest-list, we’re glad that Kourt had an amazing time with her boyfriend!

