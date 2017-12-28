Selena Gomez Jets Off To Mexico For NYE Weekend: Will Justin Bieber Join Her?

Selena Gomez jetted of to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with friends to ring in 2018! Despite not spending Christmas with Justin Bieber, will they reunite for New Year’s? Here’s what you need to know.

Will Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, seal 2017 with a kiss? — As seen on her Instagram, Sel finished her last job of the year just a few days ago. And, thanks to some of her squad and the always-reliable Selenators we now know that the singer jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on December 27, with friends. One friend in her close-knit group of girls took to her Instagram stories to post a photo on a private jet, where you can see Sel in the back of the photo. While she was surrounded by her loved ones, Sel was noticeably without Justin Bieber; And, that’s because he’s currently in Ontario, Canada.

Justin was photographed in Ontario, Canada on December 27, where he was playing hockey with some friends. However, here’s the twist — JB’s father, Jeremy Bieber, 42, is currently in Mexico with friends, including his fiancée, Chelsey Rebelo. Jeremy has been documenting their trip since December 27, when he presumably arrived in Mexico. So, is it a coincidence that Sel and Justin’s father are both in Mexico? And, there’s still plenty of time for JB to catch a private jet to join his girl and his father. Not to mention, if the rumors turn out to be true, then Sel and JB will be together when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Selena’s friend posts a photo on a private plane [December 27]:

Selena Gomez fan sites place her in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico:

December 27: Selena Gomez is in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOM) December 28, 2017

Justin Bieber fan sites place him in Ontario, Canada:

Another photo of Justin Bieber in Ontario yesterday. (December 27) pic.twitter.com/3yK2SxW8ye — Justin Bieber Crew (@TheJBCrewdotcom) December 28, 2017

Jelena were most recently photographed together at a hockey rink in Van Nuys, Los Angeles on December 18. Sel supported her man while he suited up for a hockey game. Just before that, the pair boarded a private jet, where they headed to Seattle for a date night at the Sugar Factory.

Sel and the Biebs have been inseparable and are still going strong, despite her family’s ill feelings about their rekindled romance. Sel has recently been feuding with her mother, Mandy Teefey over a slew of things, such as, Justin, their longtime business rift [Sel fired Mandy as her manager in 2014], as well as other family matters.

JB and Selena rekindled their tumultuous years-long romance in October 2017 after her split with The Weeknd, 27; who she dated for several months starting in January 2017.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jelena will reunite for New Year’s?