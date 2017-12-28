Life in paradise continues for Tiffany Trump! The 24-year-old put her bikini body on display while soaking up the sun in Florida on Dec. 27. See the pics here!

Tiffany Trump is making the most of her Christmas vacation to dad, Donald Trump’s, estate at Mar-a-Lago! The 24-year-old has looked fresh-faced and relaxed on the compound all week long, and photographers caught her once again on Dec. 27. This time, the youngest daughter of President Trump was rockin’ a pink string bikini, which she covered with teeny white shorts and an open, white button down. She also added sunglasses to complete her summery look, while her hair cascaded down in natural curls. SEE THE PICS OF TIFFANY IN HER BIKINI HERE.

The gorgeous blonde had a drink in hand as she hit the grounds with a friend, who looked equally as poolside-ready in a white coverup. All of Trump’s kids have joined him on the holiday trip, and earlier this week, Tiffany bonded with her half-sister, Ivanka Trump, in the sun. The ladies showed off their fabulous bikini bods in a cute Instagram video that had everyone talking. Tiffany also wowed in a skintight, pink dress during the trip, and shared a photo of the ensemble with her Instagram followers to wish them a Happy New Year.

Before heading to Palm Beach, Tiffany celebrated an early Christmas with her mother, Marla Maples. Ahead of the holidays, she finished up her first semester at Georgetown University’s law school. It won’t be long before she has to head back to classes, so we don’t blame her for embracing every moment of the sunshine while she still can!

