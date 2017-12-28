Move over, royal family. The other royal family is BACK! The first trailer for ‘The Royals’ season 4 is out now, and this season is going to be the craziest yet!

No one can fight like the characters of The Royals can. In the opening moments of the intense season 4 trailer, Robert (Max Brown) calls someone in the family a “b*tch” at dinner! Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) tells her son to walk away, but Robert’s power trip is still going strong. “Don’t tell me to walk away,” he yells at his mother.”I’m the goddamn king!” Helena snaps back, “You’re my goddamn son! So if I tell you to walk away, you’ll walk away!” She ends the fight by tossing her wine Robert’s way. The scene freezes and Liam (William Moseley) stands up. “How did we get here, you ask?” Liam says. “Good question.”

The short trailer also gives us glimpses of what’s to come in the season. Liam and Cyrus (Jake Maskall) are working together, Jasper (Tom Austen) and Eleanor (Alexandra Park) seem to have worked things out (#Jaspenor forever!), Helena gets violent with Robert, and more. Basically, this season is going to be wild. Will Cyrus and Liam be able to take down the king? Or will Robert come out on top again?

The Royals season 4 will premiere March 11 at 10 p.m ET on E! The network says the new season will pick up right after Robert is crowned King of England. As for Jaspenor, Jasper will try to “capture Princess Eleanor’s heart one more time just as they are about to face their biggest obstacle yet.” What else could the show possibly throw at Jaspenor?! Just let them be happy together! Stay tuned for more The Royals season 4 scoop!

