Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert start yelling at each other over their lack of communication in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the new episode of ‘Tamar & Vince!’

Tamar Braxton, 40, thinks Vince Herbert, 44, can’t travel so soon after his surgery, but Vince is saying something totally different in this EXCLUSIVE Tamar & Vince preview. Vince stresses he has to get back to work and go on business trips. Vince hasn’t told Tamar about the trips, so she’s completely out of the loop. “I’m all about Vince getting his life when it comes to his work, but why does he have to leave me in the dark about every damn thing?” Tamar asks.

Vince calls Tamar out for just walking away from their conversation, and things just go downhill from there. “I’m getting super frustrated because this accident temporarily stopped my plans to tell Vince I want to move,” Tamar continues. “The more things stay the same, the more I’m realizing that things have got to change.”

Vince starts yelling at Tamar in their huge house, “I told you I have a business meeting, and that’s what I have to do, but you want to make it something else!” Tamar fires back and screams that she was just asking him a simple question. Vince believe that Tamar’s going through a mid-life crisis. “I’m praying for it,” he says. WTF?!

“You’ve got an attitude about everything,” Vince tells Tamar at the end of the clip. Tamar snaps back, “I don’t have an attitude!” The drama is so real between these two, and it’s only getting worse! Tamar & Vince season 5 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

