Snapchat: How To Use 2017 Memory Feature To Share Your Best Snaps Of The Year With Friends

Snapchat’s Memory feature is allowing you to use your saved stories as part of its new addition — your ‘2017 Story!’ Find out how to show off your year’s best snaps here!

Snapchat‘s newest “2017 Story” feature, which was implemented on Dec. 27, is the perfect way to relive the past year’s crazy ups and downs and more importantly, it’s really easy to use — even when you’re popping bottles and having New Year’s kisses when the clock strikes midnight! Step one: Click the Memories icon right below the capture button (the big circle button). Memories, aside from being the only good song in the musical Cats, is Snapchat’s way of saving your daily stories. And good news! If you’ve saved a bunch of stories, certain moments of those stories will be included in your 2017 Story. Once you’ve clicked in to your Memories, click on the “ALL” tab at the top. From there, it will be easy to find the section “A Look Back at 2017.”

Step two: Edit your 2017 Story — and lose those snaps you deeply regret taking. Snapchat will let you take out any unworthy snaps from your yearly composition, which is created using a combo of date, location and caption markers. If you feel like they missed a particular moment you want included, it’s easy to add to your 2017 Story! With over a third of active Snapchat users having saved stories this past year through Memories, we bet that there will be so many great 2017 Stories you’ll want to watch — including your own! After editing, send it to your followers or save it to your stories roll.

In addition to the 2017 Story function, Snapchat recently made headlines with their Snapchat Spectacles, which allow you to record videos for your Snapchat. Click here to see pics of Snapchat’s new Spectactles.

