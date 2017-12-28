Selena Gomez & Mandy Teefey’s Feud: Is Justin Bieber Really to Blame For Their ‘Rift’?

Things are currently very strained in Selena Gomez’s relationship with her mom, Mandy Teefey, but Justin Bieber may not be entirely to blame for the drama. Here’s the latest.

Despite reports that Justin Bieber, 23, is the cause of recent tension — and even a blowout fight — between Selena Gomez, 25, and her mom, Mandy Teefey, a new report claims that the issues between these two women actually go a lot deeper. The drama reportedly started back in 2014, when Selena decided to part ways with Mandy as her manager, according to E! News. The site claims that there was a full year that the two didn’t speak. “It caused a huge rift in their relationship,” E!’s insider says. “Mandy wouldn’t even let Selena talk to her sister for a long time.”

Earlier this year, it certainly seemed like the ladies had put their issues in the past — the show they produced together, 13 Reasons Why, premiered, and they proudly did press for it together, even posing on the red carpet at the premiere. Plus, when Selena had her kidney transplant over the summer, Mandy wrote the most touching Instagram post about it. However, earlier this month, the two unfollowed each other on Instagram, and reports surfaced that they had a major fight over Sel’s reconciliation with Justin.

“Selena is dealing with some family issues at the moment and Justin is there for her,” E!’s source reveals. “He doesn’t want to cause any problems between Selena and her mom, but Justin and Selena are still together.” Although the on-again lovebirds spent Christmas apart, they were seen together quite a number of times throughout the months of November and December. Hopefully Mandy’s able to get on-board with this soon!

