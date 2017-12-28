Scott Disick ‘Desperate’ For Kardashians To Accept GF Sofia Richie: He Wants Her On ‘KUWTK’

Could ‘KUWTK’ be getting a new cast member? If Scott Disick has anything to do with it, the answer is yes!

Things are getting pretty serious between Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19 — so much so that Scott is begging the Kardashian family to give her a chance, and maybe even a spot on KUWTK. “Scott is desperate for the Kardashian family to accept his girlfriend Sofia. Scott is hopeful that if Sofia is allowed into the family, his life will get easier and it will create more opportunity for them as a couple,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. It’s no secret that the Kardashian women are a tough crew to win over, but Scott is not letting his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, or her mother Kris Jenner, 62, get in the way.

“Scott has been sweet talking Kris constantly telling her all the wonderful qualities of Sofia, trying to get Kris more on board and accepting of their relationship. Scott is convinced that if he can get Kris to approve of him dating Sofia, then maybe the rest of the family will follow. He would like to be able to spend time with Sofia when he is with his kids and even have her featured on KUWTK,” the source adds. Scott is working extra hard to prove his commitment to Sofia. Could it be to ease her concern that he and Kourtney still have feelings for each other? Sofia is convinced that Kourtney is still in love with Scott because of her cold treatment towards her. The model wasn’t even allowed to attend the annual Kardashian/Jenner Christmas party! Poor girl!

Having Sofia on the show may be moving things too quickly, but we hope the Kardashians learn to accept her. After all, Kourtney has completely moved on with hot boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24. The couple have been spotted on vacations, romantic lunches and at the family holiday party. It’s time for Scott to enjoy his new relationship too.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Kardashians/Jenners should accept Sofia Richie? Let us know your thoughts below!