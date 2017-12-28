Rose Marie Dead: Fans Mourn Star Of ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ After She Dies At 94

This is just heartbreaking! Rose Marie, the legendary star of the ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show,’ has tragically passed away at the age of 94.

Hollywood has sadly lost one of its greats. Rose Marie, who iconically played the memorable role of comedy writer Sally Rogers on the classic TV show The Dick Van Dyke Show, has died at the age of 94. In addition to her sharp-tongued part on The Dick Van Dyke Show, Rose also had an extensive career on TV, in films and on Broadway after beginning her lifelong profession in showbiz at the age of 3. After five seasons on The Dick Van Dyke Show, Rose boldly blazed a new path on The Doris Day Show and eventually went on to become an original member of the now-iconic game show Hollywood Squares. Needless to say, fans of all ages took to Twitter with an outpouring of condolences. Read her fans’ stunned reactions to her sudden passing below.

Most recently, she lent her voice to various characters on The Garfield Show up until 2013. A gifted voiceover actor, she also worked on memorable shows like Hey Arnold!, The Blues Brothers Animated Series, Freakazoid! and The Real Ghostbusters over her long career.

In 2001, Rose had the honor of receiving her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Later in 2006, Rose would go on to detail her life’s story in her charming autobiography Hold the Roses. Survived by her daughter Georgiana Marie (“Noopy”), the late star of stage, screen and TV will be sorely missed by all who had the chance to watch her perform. Our hearts go out to Rose’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time.

Thanks for lifting us all up, dear Rose Marie! https://t.co/Y01uo89eZG — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) December 29, 2017

Rest in Peace Rose Marie, you're with Bobby again…… pic.twitter.com/1vcp8RaNL3 — Cathy Brown🏁 (@TheCathyBrown) December 29, 2017

Oh no, #RIP Rose Marie. Started following her on Twitter when she set it up and she just seemed lovely as all heck. Every day, something nice and positive. Seeing this news break, on a Twitter full of fond memories & happiness, mere moments ago has shaken me. Rest well, ma’am. 😔 — Sean (@sergebomba) December 29, 2017

The great Rose Marie has died at the age of 94. She was on my mind, and above my head, at Sardi’s just a couple of weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/oTS2jz1FDB — Dan Barry (@DanBarryNYT) December 29, 2017

