Rob Kardashian More Determined Than Ever To Lose Weight In 2018: He Wants To ‘Be Better’

After lying low for most of 2017, Rob Kardashian is hoping to be a healthier guy in the new year. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s going to focus on getting fit in 2018.

2018 is going to be a fresh start for Rob Kardashian, 30, and he wants to make the new year a healthier one. He went back to his reclusive ways after his messy split with Blac Chyna, 29, in July 2017. He put on more weight, didn’t want to be seen in public and completely laid low after so much drama involving Chyna and their daughter Dream, 1. Now he’s hoping to leave of the bad energy behind after the new year comes. “It’s been struggle after struggle for Rob and once he thinks he is on the right track he has to focus his worry on Chyna or Dream or something else and his health takes a back seat. But now that we are getting to a new year, it’s a new opportunity for Rob to make sense of his health and finally be better,” a source close to the former reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He doesn’t want little wins to be the constant, he wants to win in his health and have it be permanent and 2018 is now another chance for him to achieve that. He hopes his family doesn’t bug him and he is looking forward to doing it by himself to prove everyone wrong and be the Rob he always has wanted to be,” our insider adds.

While Rob managed to lose a ton of weight in 2016 after he started dating then became engaged to Chyna, it all came back when he started stress eating as their relationship fell apart. After a serious of blowout fights, the couple ended things for good in July when Rob went on a social media tirade against Chy, posting revenge porn photos of her and making her so upset and afraid that she got a restraining order against him. “The moral of the story was that he didn’t respect me, so if you can’t respect me, you have to respect the law,” she said during an interview with Nightline on July 11. Ever since then he’s gone back to being a total recluse. Hopefully Rob succeeds with his goal of getting healthy once and for all in 2018 because it would be great to start keeping up with him again.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob will be able to get his old physique back now that his drama with Chyna is in the past?