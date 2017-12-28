Pregnant Woman, 19, & Son, 7 Mos., Die In Horrific Car Crash Hours After Her BF’s Proposal

Shelly Mulkey and her infant son were killed by a drunk driver on Christmas Eve just after her boyfriend proposed. The 19-year-old had just learned she was pregnant.

Ryan McCollum, 24, had just proposed to his beautiful girlfriend of four years, Shelly Mulkey, 19, when their car was hit by a drunk driver in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. The hellacious car crash on Christmas Eve killed both Shelly and the couple’s 7-month-old son, Ryan McCollum Jr., according to The Advocate. Ryan told police that they had just found out that Shelly was pregnant with their second child that weekend. He suffered burns to his face and ears, and a leg injury, but will make a full recovery.

Ryan, Shelly, and their son were driving home from a Christmas party at his parent’s house when their car was rear-ended at a high speed by a drunk woman fleeing another crash, according to Louisiana State Police. The driver, Jillian Pamela Ramsey, 36 (see her mugshot above), swerved on the road and struck the car, rupturing the gas tank and engulfing both vehicles in flames. Witnesses were able to pull Ryan and Shelly from the wreckage, but their baby remained trapped inside. Shelly and Ryan Jr. were pronounced dead at the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office. The suspect was booked on two counts of vehicular homicide, hit-and-run and careless operation. It’s unclear when she is due in court.

Shelly’s father, Billy Mulkey, told The Advocate that he last saw his daughter and grandson earlier that day. He said that Ryan had asked him for permission to marry Shelly earlier that week. He said his grandson was “the best baby you ever seen in the world. I don’t care if he had a fever of 101. If you look at him and smile, he’s going to start smiling and laughing and jumping around. [Shelly] was an awesome mama and an awesome friend. I just want to hold them both in my arms again so bad.”

He told The Advocate that he wants the suspect prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. “That’s three lives she took from me,” he said, referring to his unborn grandchild. “That woman is going to have to live with that the rest of her life.”

