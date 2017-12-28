Look at Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson, setting all those Friendship Goals. These new besties celebrated the holidays together, with Paris even calling Cara ‘a true friend’

“Midnight stars, they sail in the sky in silence,” Paris Jackson, 19, wrote as she captioned a Dec. 25 picture of her and Cara Delevingne, 25. The daughter of Michael Jackson and the Suicide Squad actress posed in what appears to be a Christmas market, with what could pass for two turtle doves on their arms. “Hearing all they see, are they hearing me? Christmas star, you watch the world so wisely; at my journey’s end, will you be my true friend.” What a loving gesture! By the way, those are the lyrics to “Christmas Star,” a song featured in the movie Home Alone, which starred Paris’s godfather, Macaulay Culkin, 36.

Well, Cara and Paris certainly weren’t “home alone” for the holidays, judging by that picture. These two have reportedly been forging a “strong friendship” over the past few months, sources tell The Sun, with the two spending the winter holidays together in Europe. Paris and Cara reportedly hopped between London, Italy, and the Czech Republic, as that’s where Cara has been filming her new Amazon series, Carnival Row. This friendship didn’t just pop out of nowhere, as the two reportedly “really hit off at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in May 2017,” and have been hanging out since.

“Cara is quite enamored by the fact Paris is the daughter of one of her musical heroes,” the source tells The Sun. ”She invited her as guest of honor to her Christmas Burberry X bash in London, before whisking her away to Venice then Prague the weekend after, where they celebrated Christmas early at the markets. They’re both really into their music and have been spending nights singing and jamming on the guitar.”

Hopefully, Santa brought Paris a Taylor Lautner-sized present this Christmas. Paris split from her boyfriend Michael Snoddy, in January 2017 and has been single for most of the year. She sparked romance rumors when she cozied up to Tyler Green in Australia in Nov. 2017. While in the country, she pranked called Taylor, 25 pretending to be a major stan (with fake Australian accent) who just wanted the Twilight star to put his “paws all over her.” She seemed really into the performance. Either she went method, or there was a little bit of truth to that request. Either way, happy holidays, Paris Jackson!

