Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Gives Tips On How To Lose Weight Gained Over The Holidays

Olympic Champion gymnast Nastia Liukin is all about staying active all year round — here’s her advice to combat those holiday pounds!

You probably know Nastia Liukin as a SUMMER Olympian, but I caught up with her to do a winter sport — ice skating! — on December 19 in New York City. She told me EXCLUSIVELY that it’s so important to teach kids the value of being active during every season! “You don’t have to be training for the Olympics, just do something active! Make it fun! I mean, skating with your friends in Bryant Park? That’s awesome! But you don’t have to be in New York City. It doesn’t matter where you are, just get your body moving. Obviously, it’s easy in the summer but the winter is just as important. The earlier we teach these young kids, the better, because habits do stick. No matter what, it has to be fun. Everything you do — it should be fun and you have to be passionate about it. Gymnastics isn’t for everyone. You have to find something YOU love to do and that is fun for you and stick to it.”

Nastia says she is taking a break from gymnastics but told me EXCLUSIVELY, “I try to work out almost every day. I love pilates, I love hot yoga, SoulCycle, just going for a run. If I cant get out to do a class, in my house, I do squats, pushups, a little circuit. There’s really no excuse. There is no, ‘I don’t have access to a gym’ — go for a run or a walk outside, do squats in your living room. It’s really important to stay young, to stay healthy.”

As far as her diet, she says: “The biggest thing is to treat yourself, because if you tell yourself you can’t have something, that’s all you’re going to want. I remember my mom always told me, if you want a cookie, have a cookie, just don’t have the whole box! My number one thing is moderation. If you know on a Saturday night you have a party, and there’s going to be tons of not-great food and desserts, try to be good that week and have some salads, greens, and proteins from Monday through Friday. On Saturday, you can indulge and not feel so bad. I’m all about moderation and just living. Life is short and you don’t want to be miserable. Indulge, but maybe not every single day!

I got the chance to talk to Nastia as she help promote the #GetOutThere partnership between the Fresh Air Fund and Free Country, which has tons of cold weather family fashion that’s actually affordable!

