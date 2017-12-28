Matt Lauer Drives Mystery Woman To Train Station After Xmas With Estranged Wife Annette

Matt Lauer had the company of a mystery woman over the holidays in the Hamptons. We’ve got the pic of him dropping her off at a train station.

Disgraced former Today Show host Matt Lauer, 59, had at least one friendly guest over the holidays at his home in the Hamptons. He spent Christmas at his $36.5 million estate with his estranged wife Annette Roque, 52, and it appears they had a family friend over. Matt was seen on Dec. 28 dropping the woman off at a train station and was so chivalrous he even carried her bags to the platform. Both were bundled up for the cold snap that has blanketed the midwest and northeast, wearing down coats and warm hats. SEE THE PICS HERE.

While Matt and Annette have called a truce over the holidays for the sake of their three kids, he’s still in the doghouse with her after so many allegations of sexual misconduct, affairs with coworkers and other inappropriate behavior cost him his $20 million a year gig on NBC. She still isn’t wearing her wedding ring as recently as Dec. 23, when they were spotted at their horse training facility in the Hamptons where their 14-year-old daughter Romy was riding. The mother and daughter arrived and left together separate from Matt, as Annette is still fuming over his alleged womanizing and sexual misconduct allegations. See pics of Matt and Annette, here.

Page Six reported on Dec. 20 that Annette was seen leaving the law offices of Latham & Watkins in Manhattan. The paper believes she’s lawyered up and is working to get a great big financial settlement when she finally decides to pull the plug on their 20 year marriage. The Dutch beauty actually tried to divorce him in 2006 while pregnant with their third child. She cited “mental abuse, extreme mental and emotional distress, humiliation, torment, and anxiety,” in her filings, which she later withdrew. So this has been a pretty miserable marriage for a long time now and after the holidays are over it looks like Annette will hit him with divorce papers…again.

