Maisie Williams’s BF Pulled A ‘GoT’ Question In Trivial Pursuit & Things Got Interesting

A game of Trivial Pursuit nearly became a scene out of the Red Wedding. Maisie Williams’s bae, Ollie Jackson, got a ‘Game of Thrones’ question, and it was one he couldn’t afford to lose!

As if board games weren’t treacherous enough. Monopoly has been known to break up more relationships than cheating, and don’t get started on how many homes have been wrecked due to Scrabble. Thankfully, it seems that Ollie Jackson survived his near-fatal brush with death. He and his sweetheart, Maisie Williams, 20, put their romance to the test with a round of Trivial Pursuit. Normally a fun game of trivia and pop culture, things got serious when Ollie was given this question: “In Game of Thrones, what is the name of the tomboy daughter of Ned and Catelyn Stark?”

“He’d better get this one right,” Maisie captioned her Dec. 26 Instagram picture of the card. The answer, of course, is Maisie’s character, Arya Stark. There’s no word whether or not he got this GoT question, but for the sake of their relationship (and possibly, his life – you know how those Game of Thrones people roll) Ollie didn’t say “Sansa.”

It would be a sad way to end a relationship, forgetting the name of your girlfriend’s iconic role. Ollie and Maisie have been dating since 2015, and the two have kept their romance relatively low-key, according to Cosmopolitan. She took her romance public in Feb. 2017, showing the two of them celebrating St. Valentine’s Day in Paris. “What a tasty dish,” she said of her hunky beau. They do make a good couple, as they looked stunning when he joined her on the red carpet in July.

“He’s not famous. I met him at school. And now he’s my boyfriend!” Maisie told Instyle in April 2016, as Ollie’s been described as a university student. “People feel it’s strange that someone who’s famous can go out with someone who’s normal. I don’t meet anyone else. Maybe I’m doing it wrong, but I don’t go to all these parties. I don’t meet the other young, male actors. I just like normal people, I guess.” Fingers crossed that “normal” person got that answer right.

What do you think about Maisie and Ollie, HollywoodLifers? Don’t they make a cute couple?