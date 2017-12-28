La La Anthony Smolders In Black Bathing Suit While Vacationing In Cabo — Teasing Carmelo Anthony?

Woah! La La Anthony just shared a white-hot pic from her trip to Mexico! Is she trying to get Carmelo Anthony’s attention?

Looks like someone is turning up the heat this holiday season! La La Anthony, 38, just shared a sizzling snap from her winter excursion to Cabo San Lucas and we’re all about it! In the image, everyone’s favorite TV personality put her incredible curves on display in a skimpy black bathing suit while lounging by the edge of a pool! Although the shot was taken from a distance, La La still manages to smolder for the camera! And with her legs folded and her long locks cascading over her cleavage, she looks like a siren luring us to Mexico. And we are ready to go!

It certainly looks like she’s out to get her estranged hubby Carmelo Anthony‘s attention! And this image has got us wondering: Is 33-year-old NBA star also headed south of the border to join La La! He and the Oklahoma City Thunder have a game on Dec. 28 and New Years Eve. Would he be able to fly down after the game to be with his curvaceous beauty? Head here for loads more images of La La strutting her stuff!

Although there’s some debate over whether or not Carmelo and La La have actually reconciled after months of separation and reports that he impregnated another woman, word has it he’s recently been inspired by his close friend JAY-Z‘s willingness to admit to his past mistakes in order to rescue his marriage to Beyonce. “Melo has seen one of his biggest mentors in Jay-Z own up to his transgressions and mature so publicly that he feels his action speaks louder than his words,” an insider close to the pro baller told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The way Jay made amends with Beyonce helped inspire Melo to work on things with La La.”

“Melo is doing everything in his power, like Jay did with Bey, to make things right in their marriage and La La showing up for the first time in a long time reinforced to Melo that all his hard work is paying off,” the insider added. “He knows what it feels like to almost lose the person you love the most and that sense of loss has shifted Melo’s headspace.” Aww! Well…what better way to ring in the new year than hand-in-hand in Mexico together?!

