Kylie Jenner ‘Pleading’ With Travis Scott To Ditch Vegas & Spend New Year’s With Her

‘Pregnant’ Kylie Jenner wants her BF Travis Scott by her side at New Years and not off partying with other women. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s pleading with him to come to Calabasas.

Kylie Jenner is looking at one lonely New Year’s. The allegedly pregnant 2o-year-old is going to have to do some serious traveling if she wants to see boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, as he’s got back to back gigs lined up in Las Vegas on Dec. 30 and Miami on Dec. 31. Since she doesn’t want to leave the house and have anyone risk seeing her baby bump, she wants her honey to come home to her after his Vegas set so that he doesn’t end up staying in Sin City and partying the night away with other women.

“Kylie is pleading with Travis to be with her to ring in the new year. Travis has a DJ set in Las Vegas the night before New Years Eve and Kylie is urging him to get back to Los Angeles quickly after he’s done. She can’t stand the thought of him being in Vegas during New Years doing who knows what. She knows it’s easy to fall into making the wrong decisions there and it would put her incredibly at ease if he wasn’t there and was with her instead,” a Calabasas insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. See pics of Travis and Kylie, here.

The reality star finally got some time with her sweetie over the holidays when he attended Kris Jenner‘s epic Christmas Eve bash on Dec. 24. The couple even posed together in the event’s photo booth, cuddling in their first pic together in eons. Travis has been busy on the road and Kylie has remained holed up in her Hidden Hills mansion for much of her alleged pregnancy. Well, at least she got one holiday with her guy. He’s got a DJ set at Omnia nightclub in Vegas on the 30th then heads to Miami’s LIV nightclub on NYE for a performance where he’ll ring in 2018. What’s a girl going to do when she’s dating one of the hottest stars in hip hop? Either pack a suitcase or have a long distance relationship.

