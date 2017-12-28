Kylie Jenner: Why She Feels The Need To ‘Put On A Brave Face’ As Baby’s Due Date Nears

Pregnancies are tough! In fact, we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Kylie Jenner has been extremely emotional leading up to her baby’s birth.

Pregnant Kylie Jenner, 20, is going through a tough time! Carrying a baby is difficult, but having a boyfriend who has a busy rap career can make things even harder. As her pregnancy is coming to an end, Kylie is trying her hardest to keep her head up and stay positive about her rocky relationship with Travis Scott, 25. “Things between Travis and Kylie are not entirely ideal. When he is around, things are great, but when he is gone working, which is often, Kylie is sometimes left wondering where she stands with him,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Although Travis was spotted at the annual Kardashian/Jenner Christmas party, Kylie can’t help but feel uneasy when he isn’t around. “Kylie hopes Travis is being faithful when on the road, but she wonders. When Travis forgets to text Kylie goodnight or takes a few hours to reply to her texts, she can’t help but let her insecurities get the best of her. Kylie’s hormones are still running wild, she is cries very easily and she is very emotional. As she reaches the end of her pregnancy, she is putting on a brave face while she struggles to maintain her faith that Travis is being a loyal boyfriend. She knows Travis will be there when she goes into labor, and he will be a great father when their baby arrives too,” the source adds.

Despite her concerns, Kylie’s family has surrounded her during this special time. She’s getting a lot of rest and seems to be enjoying her pregnancy. From the photos she’s posted on Instagram, we must admit she looks fantastic! “Kylie has been exhausted lately as her pregnancy has been more difficult than she anticipated. She is sleeping more than ever before and is super excited as her due date is fast approaching. Kylie has definitely been glowing and her sisters can tell that Kylie looks gorgeous pregnant however not all is picture perfect,” the source continues. We know that Kylie will be a great mom, we just need her to confirm the pregnancy already!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will be good parents? Let us know your thoughts below!