Kylie Jenner Jealous Of Khloe Kardashian & Tristan’s ‘Tight Bond’ During Pregnancy

Pregnancy has been very different for Khloe Kardashian, who has an attentive BF in Tristan Thompson, and Kylie Jenner, whose man, Travis Scott, has been on the road a lot — and Kylie is SO jealous of her sis because of it!

Kylie Jenner, 20, finally got to spend some time with Travis Scott on Christmas Eve, but for a lot of her pregnancy, he’s been on the road due to his busy touring schedule. Unfortunately, this means the rapper hasn’t been around as much as Kylie would like…especially since she’s seen how much Tristan Thompson has been doting on Khloe Kardashian during her pregnancy. “Kylie is jealous of the tight bond Khloe is enjoying with Tristan,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s been watching them become a stronger couple as Khloe’s pregnancy gets further along, and it’s been bittersweet. On one hand, she’s happy for Khloe’s strong, healthy relationship, bup deep down, she can’t help but compare it to her own relationship with Travis.”

While Tristan publicly gushed over his pregnant lady on social media, Kylie and Travis have yet to even confirm their exciting baby news…and they’re very hush hush about one another on social media. “Their relationship is lacking the same level of attention and intimacy that Khloe and Tristan share,” our source adds. “She’s sad Travis is not putting forth the same effort as Tristan. The whole situation has been hard for Kylie to endure.” When Kylie was photographed at her mom’s Christmas Eve party earlier this week, she made sure she was only seem from the chest up, keeping her baby bump hidden.

It’s been rumored that Kylie’s baby is due in February. However, on Dec. 27, photos of the reality star sporting a LARGE bump in September re-surfaced, leaving fans wondering if she’s even further along than we thought. Could a New Year’s baby be on the way!? We’re waiting…

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Travis will stay together?