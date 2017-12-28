Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Baby Bump During Workout With Kourtney — Watch New Video

Getting fit in with a bun in the oven! Khloe Kardashian just shared another incredible video featuring her growing tummy!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, may be pregnant but she is NOT slowing down! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star just shared an inspiring video featuring a brief glimpse at her rigorous workout routine. But these days, seeing Khloe work out is not main event! Of course, we’re talking about her growing baby bump, which is on full display in the clip! Head here for tons more photos of Khloe looking sensational while flaunting her bump!

With her blonde locks up in a high ponytail, Khloe did some weightlifting alongside her older sis Kourtney Kardashian, 38, for the camera! Both ladies lifted weights in unison while dressed in long-sleeve attire and leggings, which definitely highlighted Khloe’s incredible booty! Pregnant and out in the garage burning calories! This girl doesn’t quit and we are totally loving it! Seroiusly though, where does she find the energy?!

Although this new video shows that Khloe hasn’t stopped sharing her pregnancy workouts, on Dec. 26, she made it clear that all the criticism she was getting for working out while pregnant was taking a toll on the reality star. “For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden…” she wrote to her critics, along with a link to a story on staying fit while pregnant. “But MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing s**t.” Yikes! Please don’t stop sharing! Where would we be without our fitspo queen?!

