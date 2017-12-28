Kanye West Makes Emotional Plea To Travis Scott: Man Up Before Kylie Jenner Gives Birth

Kanye West gave Travis Scott a warning about how he treats Kylie Jenner. A source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com Ye’s ultimatum.

You know things are tense between Travis Scott, 25, and Kylie Jenner, 20, when Kanye West, 40, has to step in to talk some sense into the rapper about spending time with Kylie and their soon-to-be-born child. A source close to the Kardashian brood EXCLUSIVELY told us how Kanye tried to make Travis understand the importance of family, especially with Kylie expecting. “Kanye had a serious man to man talk with Travis about becoming a father at the Christmas party this week,” our source said. “It was an emotional conversation as Kanye explained to Travis how wonderful it is becoming a father for the first time, how his whole life is about to change for the better. It was a beautiful, sweet moment between the two guys, but there was also an important point Kanye wanted to make to the younger rapper.”

So, what were the wise words of advice and warning Kanye imparted to his younger protege? Man up. “Kanye made it clear to Travis that he needs to step it up big time,” our source added. “Kanye is protective of all of his family and wanted Travis to know that he better not let Kylie down in anyway once the baby arrives, ’cause Kanye will be watching.” And Travis certainly does not want to let Kanye down — especially considering the fact Kanye is his idol.

We reported earlier how Kim Kardashian, 37, had asked Kanye to talk some sense into Travis, and while he was apparently reluctant to do so, it seems that Yeezy pulled through in a big way. Time will tell whether or not Kanye’s words had an effect on Travis and if the 25-year-old rapper quits hitting up the strip club for good. Click here to see pics of celebs, including Kylie, who had the sexiest selfies of 2017.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kanye got through to Travis? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.