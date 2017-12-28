How Julianne Hough Finds Motivation To Work Out When She Wants To Stay In Bed
Everyone is inspired by Julianne’s dancer’s body (remember those bikini pics from her honeymoon!) but just like us, she sometimes lacks motivation. Here’s how she gets in gear.
Julianne Hough, 29, is on he cover of the February 2018 issue of Redbook, and she looks gorgeous! Of course, inside, she talks about fitness. Her biggest tip to stay motivated is literally to just do it, and make it a habit you can’t “cancel.” She says: “You don’t squeeze brushing your teeth or taking a shower into your schedule ‘if you have time.’ I try to treat working out like it’s the same kind of health must… [Also] I find it difficult to do the same thing all the time. It’s like, Kill me now. I need a class where there are people and music. Atmosphere is huge.”
Jules is about to portray fitness legend Betty Weider, who had an 18-inch waist, in the upcoming film Bigger, and for the role, she has had to change her routine: “Women in that era had bigger hips and bigger busts. I don’t naturally have that hourglass shape — I’m more elongated and square, to be honest. Basically, I cut down on my cardio and was lifting a lot of weights. And if I wanted an extra bit of ice cream that day, I would eat it and it would go right to my hips.”
Julianne also has a clothing collaboration with MPG Sport — and having the right fitness gear makes working out easier and more fun!
Motivation Monday!! Starting the week off by sweatin the weekend out! I woke up late for my workout this morning and thought, hmmm I'll just sleep in, I'm already gonna be 10 min late… That might be what I want right now, but later today I'll regret not going, because I want to be in this life for the long run… so I decided to go! This song was playing while I was working out and I thought it was so appropriate… I'm not someone who knows the Bible in and out so excuse me if I interpret this differently, but I remember this story so clearly because it resonated with me and life… and this song I guess :) "Peter walked on the water towards Jesus, but he became afraid and began to sink" What you focus on is what will be. If you become afraid or in my case lazy/tired/not in the mood and take your eye off of the thing you want in life and don't have a resilient belief in yourself, than it becomes hard to to stay afloat. That's natural…. so keep your eye on the prize and stay committed to what you want! Go crush the day and own this week!!! Love you guys xoxo #mpgbyjules #fitbit #fittness
