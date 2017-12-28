How Julianne Hough Finds Motivation To Work Out When She Wants To Stay In Bed

Everyone is inspired by Julianne’s dancer’s body (remember those bikini pics from her honeymoon!) but just like us, she sometimes lacks motivation. Here’s how she gets in gear.

Julianne Hough, 29, is on he cover of the February 2018 issue of Redbook, and she looks gorgeous! Of course, inside, she talks about fitness. Her biggest tip to stay motivated is literally to just do it, and make it a habit you can’t “cancel.” She says: “You don’t squeeze brushing your teeth or taking a shower into your schedule ‘if you have time.’ I try to treat working out like it’s the same kind of health must… [Also] I find it difficult to do the same thing all the time. It’s like, Kill me now. I need a class where there are people and music. Atmosphere is huge.”

Jules is about to portray fitness legend Betty Weider, who had an 18-inch waist, in the upcoming film Bigger, and for the role, she has had to change her routine: “Women in that era had bigger hips and bigger busts. I don’t naturally have that hourglass shape — I’m more elongated and square, to be honest. Basically, I cut down on my cardio and was lifting a lot of weights. And if I wanted an extra bit of ice cream that day, I would eat it and it would go right to my hips.”

Julianne also has a clothing collaboration with MPG Sport — and having the right fitness gear makes working out easier and more fun!

