Happy Birthday, John Legend: Relive His Sweetest PDA Moments With Chrissy Teigen

John Legend turns 39 today, Dec. 28, and in honor of him completing another trip around the sun, we rounded up the cutest PDA pics of him and Chrissy Teigen! See them here!

Happy birthday, John Legend! The “All Of Me” singer turned 39 on Dec. 28, and while we definitely can’t top whatever Chrissy Teigen, 32, has in store for him today, we can at least try to commemorate the special occasion. So, in honor of him becoming another year older and wiser, we rounded up the cutest photos of him and Chrissy showing PDA, because they’re in love and we’re in love with them, and all of this love makes the world go ’round, making John older, etc. etc…

While 2017 was a pretty bad year, Chrissy and John’s relationship made it just a bit bearable for our jaded hearts. Case in point: on Nov. 21, the couple announced they’re expecting their second child! Little Luna is going to be a big sister, and we couldn’t be happier for the growing family! But the sweet Instagram video of Luna pointing out that there’s a baby growing in her mom’s tummy wasn’t the only adorable moment from this fam. On Sept. 14, the “Ordinary People” singer took to Instagram to give his wife a heart-warming shoutout for their fourth anniversary. “Anniversa-date. Married 4 years today. Met 11 years ago yesterday. I love this woman deeply,” he captioned the pic of the model kissing his nose.

But this pair doesn’t just make our hearts swell because of how cute they are — they’ve also won us over with their incredible senses of humor. One of our favorite PDA moments between them came on May 7, during an episode of Lip Sync Battle, which Chrissy co-hosts. The episode featured Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Tom Holland, 21, and Zendaya, 21, and in honor of the theme, the cookbook author came upside-down from the rafters in a Spider-Man costume. When she revealed her mask, John came on stage and gave her a kiss just like the iconic one between Tobey Maguire, 42, and Kirsten Dunst, 35, in the 2002 Marvel film.

Whether you love the couple for their humor, their affection, or something else entirely, they’re definitely one of the sweetest pairings in Hollywood. Join us in commemorating John’s birthday by flipping through the gallery above of every adorable exchange between him and Chrissy!

