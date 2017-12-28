Blac Chyna Livid Over Kardashians’ Legal Retribution: It’s A Bad Message To Victims Of Domestic Violence

The Kardashian family has fired back at Blac Chyna, claiming that it’s actually HER who’s responsible for the demise of ‘Rob & Chyna,’ and Chyna is FURIOUS at their reaction.

Looks like the Blac Chyna vs. The Kardashians lawsuit is going to rage on for quite a while! After the model/entrepreneur, 29, filed against the fam, claiming their drama ruined her reality show, they retaliated, and Chyna is not happy.

“Blac Chyna is irate,” a source close to Chyna tells TMZ in a Dec. 28 report, “And she thinks they’re sending a terrible message to women that getting a domestic violence restraining order is a bad thing.” You’ll remember that she originally filed a lawsuit claiming the family sabotaged Rob & Chyna for revenge. In response, Kim Kardashian, 37, Rob Kardashian, 30, and Kris Jenner, 61, said it was canceled because of Chyna’s restraining order against Rob, which obviously made it impossible to film because they couldn’t be near each other!

Now, this new set of legal documents has Chyna “fuming,” TMZ’s source claims, adding that she “says she was in fear for the safety of her and her daughter, and women should not lose jobs just because they try to protect their family from violence.” See photos of Rob and Chyna’s Instagram war here.

There’s just one catch: Chyna did drop her retraining order against Rob the second he agreed to pay $20,000 per month in child support, as the site points out. “If she really felt threatened she would never have dropped the restraining order,” a separate Kardashian source tells the site.

