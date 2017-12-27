Tavon Alleyne: 5 Things To Know About Rihanna’s Cousin Who Lost His Life To Gun Violence

Rihanna’s 21-year-old cousin Tavon Alleyne tragically died from gun violence on Dec. 26. Here’s everything you should know about him:

On Dec. 26, Rihanna, 29, took to Instagram to announce some incredibly sad news: her cousin Tavon Alleyne has passed away. Tavon was only 21-years-old when he was fatally shot near his Barbados home. Here are five things you need to know:

1. He died in the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds. Tavon was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by a private vehicle, but he later died from his injuries, according to the Barbados news site Nation News.

2. Investigations into his death are on-going. Initial investigations revealed that on Dec. 26, around 7 p.m., Tavon was walking through a track near his house in Eden Lodge, Barbados, when he was approached by a man who shot him repeatedly before he fled the scene. The shooter has yet to be identified.

3. He celebrated Christmas with Rihanna the day before his passing. In Riri’s heartfelt Instagram message, she revealed she had just been with Tavon when she wrote, “RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!”

4. He was family-oriented. Tavon’s Instagram is flooded with pictures of him with the “Wild Thoughts” singer, as well as with 3-year-old Majesty, who is the daughter of Rihanna and Tavon’s shared cousin Noella Alstrom. Rihanna also shared a collection of sweet photos of the two of them together when she posted about his untimely death.

5. Rihanna made a call to action to end gun violence after his death. She ended her Instagram tribute to her deceased relative with “#endgunviolence.” Barbados has had an increase in deaths by shootings, with 22 of 28 murders this year being gun-related.

HollywoodLifers, send your condolences to Rihanna and her family for their devastating loss below.