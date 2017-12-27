Nick Cassavetes: 5 Facts About ‘The Notebook’ Director Who Claims His Ex Stole Their Daughter

Everyone loves ‘The Notebook.’ After it’s release in 2004, it’s still a romantic favorite. But do you know anything about its director, Nick Cassavetes? Here’s what you should know!

Unfortunately for Nick Cassavetes, 58, his life does not mimic his critically acclaimed romance film, The Notebook. The director is in the midst of an awful custody battle with his ex, Heather Wahlquist, 40. Heather did not return their precious daughter, Barbarella Cassavetes, 13, to him over the holidays, according to TMZ, causing Nick to take legal action. Heather allegedly signed an agreement promising to return Barbie to Nick on Dec. 18, but she didn’t follow through. Things have gotten pretty ugly between the estranged couple, and Nick even claims that Heather stole Barbie from him. They will appear in court on Jan. 2. What an awkward way to start the new year, right? Want to know more about Nick? We’ve got you covered.

Nick Cassavetes is the son of actress Gena Rowlands, 87, and film director John Cassavetes. It looks like Nick was destined for a career in movies. As a child he appeared in two of his father’s films: Husbands and A Woman Under the Influence. The Hollywood director didn’t always want to work in film. Nick attended Syracuse University on a basketball scholarship. Fortunately for us, but not so much for Nick, his basketball career was cut short due to an injury. He then decided to follow in his parents’ footsteps and attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, in New York. What if he never directed The Notebook, or My Sister’s Keeper? Nick doesn’t just direct, he also writes and acts. Nick has appeared in the films, The Astronaut’s Wife, The Wraith, and The Hangover: Part II. He even played himself in season 7 of Entourage. He has been married twice. In 1985, Nick married Isabelle Rafalovich, and they had two daughters: Virginia Sara and Sasha. He then married Heather Wahlquist, who’s acted in many of his films, including The Notebook. He won a Daytime Emmy Award. Nick received an Emmy in the category of: Outstanding Children/Youth/Family Special, for The Incredible Mrs. Ritchie in 2003.

With so many accomplishments under his belt, we hate to see Nick going through custody drama. We can only imagine how awful this is, especially during the holidays. Hopefully Nick and Heather can put their differences aside for their daughter.

