Baron Davis: 5 Things To Know About The Super Hot NBA Star Who Was Spotted Kissing Laura Dern

Basketball player Baron Davis was spotted making out with Laura Dern on Dec. 20, and they looked VERY smitten. Here are 5 things to know about him!

Baron Davis, 38, has made his name in the basketball world over the years, and now that he’s retired, he’s finding time to be part of a hot new couple. Here’s everything you need to know about the former NBA player!

1. Baron might just be dating Big Little Lies star Laura Dern. He was photographed canoodling with the 50-year-old actress at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and though they were “trying to remain incognito,” as a source told Us Weekly, they “were kissing and touching and were all over each other.” CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PICS OF BARON AND LAURA MAKING OUT.

2. He once claimed he was abducted by aliens. Yes, you read that correctly. While he’s since said it was a joke, he once told an elaborate story about how some “crazy-looking” aliens transported him to a “steel thing.” Okaaay.

3. Baron is retired, but played for multiple iconic basketball teams throughout his career. He’s played for the New Orleans Hornets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks. See more NBA photos here.

4. He was married to Jordana Brewster’s sister Isabella. They wed in 2014 and have two young children together, but have since split — Isabella filed for divorce in June 2017.

5. Baron released a Christmas-inspired mixtape called Black Santa Winter Wonderland this month. He started The Black Santa Company after retiring from the NBA. “The inspiration for the project came from watching a lot of protests and seeing our country go through racial tension, bullying and homophobia,” Baron said in a recent interview. “I wanted to bring a solution. I felt that storytelling and education was what I could bring.”

