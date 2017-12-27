When Does ‘The Bachelor’ Premiere & More: 5 Things To Know Before Season 22 Starts

The premiere of ‘The Bachelor’ season 22 is right around the corner. Here are 5 key things to know before watching Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s journey to find love!

1. The Bachelor season 22 premieres very early in 2018. The Bachelor will premiere Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Yes, that’s New Year’s Day! Arie Luyendyk Jr. will meet 29 beautiful bachelorettes and send 8 of them home during the first rose ceremony. Chris Harrison, 46, returns as host of the show once again.

2. Arie Luyendyk Jr. is someone every Bachelor Nation fan has seen before. Arie, 36, was a contestant on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette back in 2012. He made it to the very end, along with Jef Holm, but Emily ultimately broke Arie’s heart. The Bachelor is Arie’s second chance at finding true love. Arie’s also a notable race car driver!

3. The women of this season includes a nanny and sports reporter. Arie has a wide range of women pursuing different careers. Variety is good! This season also features women as young as 25.

4. Arie is friends with popular Bachelor alums! Sean Lowe, 34, is one of Arie’s good friends. They were both on Emily’s season of The Bachelorette. Sean and wife Catherine Giudici, 31, will be in the season premiere of The Bachelor! It’s always a good season when you get to see familiar faces!

5. The season will feature notable guest appearances! Robby Gordon, GLOW legends Ursula Hayden and Angelina Altishin, Kenny “Pretty Boy Pit Bull” King, and actor/comedian Fred Willard, 78. Plus, singer/songwriter Connor Duermit, Lanco, indie artist/songwriter Tenille Arts, and French singer Pauline Paris will all show up! This season sounds like it’s going to be the most exciting yet!

HollywoodLifers, do you think this season of The Bachelor will be the best yet? Do you think Arie was the right choice to be the Bachelor? Let us know!