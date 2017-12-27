Is Travis Scott Finally On His ‘Way Home’ To Kylie Jenner After Missing Christmas?

Travis Scott is coming home to Calabasas… maybe! After apparently missing this year’s Kardashian Christmas, where his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner was, is Trav about to reunite with his girl? See this mysterious photo…

Christmas may have came late for Travis Scott, 25, and Kylie Jenner, 20. After he’s been traveling all over, playing shows for packed crowds, the rapper is finally headed “home,” wherever that may be. Travis took to Snapchat on December 27, to show his followers — and most likely, Kylie Jenner — that he had boarded a private plane and will “make it home to ya one way or another.” So, who really was his caption directed at? — Our guess is his reported pregnant girlfriend, who was seemingly without her baby daddy on Christmas. While some reports claim Travis was present at Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas eve party, he was nowhere to be found in photos; Yet, Kylie, who has been M.I.A., since the news of her pregnancy broke, was surprisingly photographed.

The stars came out for the momager’s annual bash, but, Travis wasn’t seen, as far as we know. However, Khloe Kardashian, 33, who proudly showed off her growing baby bump in a beaded jumpsuit, and the rest of the K-fam danced the night away to Travis’ tracks. Khloe even posed for photos, rubbing her belly, which has a few more months to grow; Khloe is six months along as of December 2017. What really shocked fans, was when Kylie emerged for a shoot in the black and white photo booth with Khloe; A signature Kardashian-Jenner party staple. Although it was great to see Kylie at the party, she only posed for photos from the chest-up, as she is still keeping her pregnancy under wraps.

The status of Kylie and Trav’s relationship is unknown these days, as both stars have remained quiet about their future first child together, a baby girl, according to reports. Fans were even worried when he was photographed at a Hollywood strip club with friends on December 22.

Here’s what we know about Kylie’s pregnancy, so far. — Fans of the lip kit mogul believe she’s been hinting at the baby’s gender for months with social media posts containing the color pink; like her pink Christmas tree, nail color and more subtle pink objects she’s posted. And, speaking of social media, the queen of Instagram, has significantly downplayed her social use since the baby news broke. Kylie has also been posing from the chest up in new photos, as well as posting old photos of herself. Not to mention, she’s has yet to appear in this season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Her exact due date is unknown, but it’s been reported she may have the baby in early 2018, around February or March. Kylie and Travis, as well as the Kardashian family have yet to confirm the baby news.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Travis as a couple?