Disney’s Tiffany Thornton Shares Heartbreaking Story Of Losing A Pregnancy Just Before Christmas

Tiffany Thornton took to Instagram on Dec. 23 to reveal she suffered a devastating miscarriage after 5 weeks. Read her heart-wrenching story.

Tiffany Thornton, 31, was five weeks into her third pregnancy — which would have been her first child with her new husband, Josiah Capaci — when she learned she had lost her baby. The Disney Channel alum revealed the heartbreaking news in an emotional Instagram post on December 23. “In the early hours of this morning [December 23] I miscarried a 5 week pregnancy,” she wrote after quoting the Bible. Tiffany did not disclose the details of what happened or why she exactly miscarried, however, she alluded that her child may have had an issue where he/she could have suffered after birth.

Tiffany explained: “I’m still in a bit of shock about it but there is one thing I know: God has His hand of protection over me and my husband and children AT ALL TIMES. And I know it was a form of His protection to only allow my body to carry this tiny blessing for 5 weeks. I am grateful that I wasn’t further along in the pregnancy. I am grateful that I didn’t end up having a child who would suffer once born. I can’t imagine a child in pain and no way for me to help them. I am grateful that my body does what it is supposed to do even in the most difficult situation.. I have always wanted to be a mom, no matter what challenges that would bring.” Read Tiffany’s full message, below.

“Transparency = Testimony. When King Agrippa asked Paul what he had to say for himself to convince the King to spare his life, he responded with all he had: his testimony. He had no riches to offer, no land, no persuasion even. Simply his testimony. In this same way I feel led to share MY testimony with those who will listen so I can give others hope through tough times in their lives. Some people would say I shouldn’t share so many intimate details about my life but if I don’t use the platform God has given me to tell about His unfailing love and grace in my life then what is the whole point of the platform in the first place? So today I am going to be incredibly transparent as I ask for prayers. In the early hours of this morning I miscarried a 5 week pregnancy. I was always the person that thought this wouldn’t happen to me. Until it did. I’m still in a bit of shock about it but there is one thing I know: God has His hand of protection over me and my husband and children AT ALL TIMES. And I know it was a form of His protection to only allow my body to carry this tiny blessing for 5 weeks. I am grateful that I wasn’t further along in the pregnancy. I am grateful that I didn’t end up having a child who would suffer once born. I can’t imagine a child in pain and no way for me to help them. I am grateful that my body does what it is supposed to do even in the most difficult situation. And my heart breaks for any mom who has gone through a miscarriage. I have always wanted to be a mom, no matter what challenges that would bring. And I know, just like this picture, that there is always something beautiful and bright after a dark spot in life. So I will persevere and continue on in hope that the Lord will eventually fulfill our desire for another baby. I’ll go ahead and thank you all now for the prayers as I know they will be coming in like a flood. As you read this I don’t want you to feel sorry for me but rather feel emboldened to share your mistakes, hurts and truths to others so that they can see God through u. My fans + followers: you are more than that to me. You are family. The body of Christ and my equals. And I love each of you. Thank you for loving me too.”

Tiffany and her second husband, Josiah wed on October 7, 2017; two years after her first husband, Christopher Carney was killed in a car crash in Arkansas on December 4, 2015. He was 35. Carney was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his friend, who swerved the car and crashed into a tree, according to reports, which claimed the driver also died. Tiffany and Carney were married for nearly four years when he died, and shared two sons, Kenneth James, 5, and Bentley Cash, 3.

Our thoughts are with Tiffany, Josiah and their family as they navigate through this tough time.

